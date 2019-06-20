Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for William Peverett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Peverett

Notice Condolences

William "Bill" Peverett Notice
PEVERETT
William
'Bill'
of Haverhill; passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Wednesday 12th June 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, loving dad of Susan & Michael, adored grandad of Sarah and Rachel & Dan and a much loved great-grandad of Harry, Charlie, Toby and Olly. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Thursday 4th July at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Salvation Army Haverhill may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.