PEVERETT
William
'Bill'
of Haverhill; passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Wednesday 12th June 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, loving dad of Susan & Michael, adored grandad of Sarah and Rachel & Dan and a much loved great-grandad of Harry, Charlie, Toby and Olly. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Thursday 4th July at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Salvation Army Haverhill may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 20, 2019