Yvonne CHALLIS

Yvonne CHALLIS Notice
CHALLIS

Yvonne Linda of Haverhill; Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th December 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Dennis, and much loved and sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 19, 2019
