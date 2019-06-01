Resources More Obituaries for - POUTAWA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? - LUKE POUTAWA

Notice POUTAWA - LUKE On behalf of the Whanau we want to thank and extend our heartfelt gratitude, love, prayers and appreciation to all those involved in the unspeakable loss of our beloved Whanau. David Wiremu Poutawa and Margaret Agnes Teowhare Luke and their beloved children Trinity Nivek Rawiri, Chanley Tirohia Lavina, Jahnero Kevin Panapa, Akacia Lee Alexia TeAna Khyus Isaiah Raurima The Emergency Responders, Fire Firefighters, Ambulance Services Tokoroa Police Iwi Liaison Brian Nicholas, Waikato Iwi Liaison Destry Murphy and Staff thank you for your never ending support of communication and help that our whanau so needed. Waikato Hospital, Paediatrician Dr Askar Kukkady, HBDB and Staff for their before and after care of David Jnr and Whanau accommodation. Simplicity Bereavement Services Hamilton Carla Vaetoe and her staff an exceptionally heartfelt thank you, words can never express the love and care that was given and shown to our whanau whilst in your care. The love and support given to our immediate whanau and the long journey in bringing all our loved ones home to rest. Truly amazing people you will always hold a place in our hearts. Simplicity Bereavement Services Hastings Mathew Meacheam and staff for the loving after care of our whanau. Tokoroa High, Intermediate, North Schools the Staff, Students and the Tokoroa Community, what an amazing sight, for our whanau to be enveloped in love, care and heartfelt sympathy, it was an honour and privilege to share with you all, their last and final journey as members of your community. To our Kaumatua and Kuia who welcomed our whanau with open arms and were with us all, over the entire week, we thank you for your love, support and words of guidance. To the awesome cooks and helpers thank you for the never ending toil of sustenance for our Whanau, Pae Pae, and untold numbers of Manuhiri. To the Grave Diggers thank you for preparing the final resting place for our whanau, which was made so much easier with the help of the "beast". Thank you to the Ministers of the Anglican, Ratana and Salvation Army Faith for the words of the Lord throughout the entire week. To the Puketapu Community, Puketapu School Mr Fox, Ginny and Staff, Puketapu Store, Puketapu Pub, Farmers, Friends and Work Colleagues you are all awesome, the Ladies of the Dinner Club who supplied meals for the Whanau at home, for the multitude of donations, koha, time, equipment your sincere and profound generosity was so felt, please accept this as a very heartfelt thank you. The numerous and untold generosity of Koha, Food, Equipment, Cards, Flowers we the Whanau thank-you. Businesses - Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc, Waikato Raupatu Lands Trust, Tainui Iwi o Waikato, Open Country Dairy Waharoa, Mardi Gras Events, Fresh Meats Boning Room, Fresh Meat, A-Z Rigging and Scaffolding, Peter B. Old Ltd Morrinsville, Connect Future NZ Trust, Higgins Contractors HB, Heretaunga Taiwhenua, Maori Womens Refuge, Tollemache Packhouse, Eversley Rest Home Staff, Housie Committee, Te Awahohonu Forest Trust, Lazy Many Acres, Rockit Packhouse Night and Day Shift, Scott Drive Four Square, Workforce, Hastings District Council, Tamatea Food Rescue, Waipawa Indulge Shop, Flaxmere New World, Flaxmere Pataka Kai, Maori Wardens, Star Food Services, Hirepool Napier. Schools - Tokoroa North, Tokoroa Intermediate and Board of Trustees, Tokoroa High and Board of Trustees and Student Council, Puketapu School, Taradale High, Mangateretere, Te Ara Hou, Te Wananga O Raukawa, EIT, Hukarere Girls College, Maraenui Board of Trustees, Tamatea High, Waipukurau Terrace School. Child Care Centres - Upper Hutt Stepping Stones and Kool Kids Kohanga - Whakatu, Waiohiki, Moteo Marae - Hamuera, Timi Kara, Matahiwi, Te Awhina, Petane, Mihiroa, Wharerangi, Omahu, Waiohiki, Pukemokimoki, Tangoio. Communities - Upper and Lower Hutt, Tokoroa Sport Groups - Upper Hutt Rams Ripper Snappers, Airini and the Netballers Perth, Taradale Rugby Club Churches - St Thomas, Salvation Army, Tokoroa Jehovahs Witness. We thank the numerous Families, Individuals and Unknown who gave so generously and travelled from near and far throughout the motu and Australia. To the public of NZ "Give a little Page" how you all extended your hands in helping Legacy and David in the now and near future no words can express the feeling we felt and still feel, a big heart felt Thankyou NZ. The Boys of Open Country (Nooroa, Chris, Keith and Bruce McInnes) Words cannot express the friendship, the brotherly love that was given and shown by all the Boys to David and the whanau. To our Niece and Cousin Paea Wilson aka "Honeybun". Your relentless fortitude untiring presence for Uncle, the Aunties and Cousin. "We got your back". To our Nieces and Nephews we thank-you for your never ending love and energy. 