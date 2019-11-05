|
LILLEY, Susan Jane. Selwyn, Morgan, Emma, Brigid and Hannah would like to sincerely thank all those concerned with the care of our loving wife and mother, Jane, during her final struggle with cancer, your help and kindness was immeasurable. We would also like to thank the Girl Guide Association, Tricia Shields, Wairoa Primary School, Richard Lambert, The Woman's Section Wairoa Branch RNZRSA President, Faye Johnston and Wairoa Branch RNZRSA President, Dint Little, for their wonderful tributes. We would also like to thank one and all for your generous gifts and kind thoughts at this sad time, your words and thoughts of comfort have made this difficult task somewhat easier to bear, again, please accept our humble thanks...
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 5, 2019