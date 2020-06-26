|
McCUTCHEON, Adrienne May. 14.03.1944 - 25.06.2020 Very loved Mother of Cherreen, Deirdre, Steven and Yvette. Nan to Sarah, Vicki, Ricky, Rachel, Sam, Dylan and Breanna. Great-Nan to Logan, Thomas and Oliver. "Nan" to many, many others. You are going to be so very missed Nan. We hope you are flying high, playing cards and drinking kahlua with Trevor, Alison and Pearl. At her request Nan has been cremated. Message the family for details of her celebration. Rest in love.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 26, 2020