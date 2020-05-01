|
BIRRELL, Aeon Bruce. Peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home in Hastings surrounded by his family. Aged 67 years. Loving husband to Audrey. Deeply loved father to Kirsten and Scott. Cherished brother of Kim and Tony, Meredith and Beck. Loved son and nephew of the Birrell, Aitcheson and McKinnon families. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues from Harris Pumps and Filtration. A private cremation has taken place but a public memorial for Aeon will be held once restrictions allow. Messages to the Birrell family can be sent to PO Box 8424 Havelock North. 'Off cycling and rock hunting'
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 1, 2020