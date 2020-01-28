|
ROCKX, Agnes. Of Dannevirke, peacefully passed away at Eileen Mary Age Care on Sunday January 26, 2020. Aged 70 years. Wife of Louis. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne and Correlin Brouwer, Tahl Rockx and Kate Saunders. Special friend of Ashlyn, Shey, Giarna and Jorja-Lee. A service of Remembrance for Agnes will be held in the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, 118 James Line, Palmerston North on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the "Rockx Family" c/- PO Box 41 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 28, 2020