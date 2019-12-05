|
|
LLOYD, Aileen Mary (nee Curley). Passed away December 2, 2019. Aged 94 years. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Carol and Garry Brunton, Vanesse and Baden Norris, and Shaun and Jackie Priest. Cherished Nana of Donna and Graham, Mark and Corinna, Bruce and Ngaia, Abbie, and Carey and Amanda. Affectionate Great Nana of Erica and Michael, Daniel and Nikki, Michael and Jess, Sophie and Blake and "34 Week Bump". Also, a proud Great- Great Nana of Hunter, and Rueben. Dear friend of Grace, and Jos. Special thanks to all the staff of Summerset in the Bay for your love, care and support. At Aileen's request, freshly cut flowers from your gardens would create a colourful farewell. A celebration of Aileen's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private interment. Messages to the 'Lloyd Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2019