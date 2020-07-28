Home

Aileen Patricia JURGELEIT

Aileen Patricia JURGELEIT Notice
JURGELEIT, Aileen Patricia. Passed peacefully at Summerset in the Bay on July 26, 2020, aged 90. Loved wife of the late Walter. Treasured Mum of Rosalie and Stewart, and David. Loved Nana to Chloe and Darren, Brandon and Oliver; and great- grandmother to Imogen and Jackson. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Ray and Sue Pallesen, and Glenys and Brian White; and aunty to their families. Aileen's service will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, July 30 at 10.30am. Messages to the Jurgeleit Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 28, 2020
