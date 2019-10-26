|
PAINE, Alan (Taffy). 22.02.1969-24.10.2019 "Ty jestes moim skarbem najdrozszm na swiece" You are my darling, my dearest in all the world" Dad just wanted to be with his Skarbem. It is with sadness that we ask Dad's family and friends to come together again, to celebrate his life and to reunite him with his love, Krystyna. We will gather once again at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday November 2 at 11am. Dad wanted his life to be celebrated, so let's gather together to share laughs, our memories and our love. For those who are unable to attend the service it will be live streamed via www.dunstalls.co.nz. "Don't be sad for me I've had a great life and all my jobs are done. It's now time to go be with my darling Skarbem"- Taffy All tributes to Taffy or messages for the Paine family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2019