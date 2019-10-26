Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan PAINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan . (Taffy) PAINE

Add a Memory
Alan . (Taffy) PAINE Notice
PAINE, Alan (Taffy). 22.02.1969-24.10.2019 "Ty jestes moim skarbem najdrozszm na swiece" You are my darling, my dearest in all the world" Dad just wanted to be with his Skarbem. It is with sadness that we ask Dad's family and friends to come together again, to celebrate his life and to reunite him with his love, Krystyna. We will gather once again at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday November 2 at 11am. Dad wanted his life to be celebrated, so let's gather together to share laughs, our memories and our love. For those who are unable to attend the service it will be live streamed via www.dunstalls.co.nz. "Don't be sad for me I've had a great life and all my jobs are done. It's now time to go be with my darling Skarbem"- Taffy All tributes to Taffy or messages for the Paine family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices