GRIFFITHS, Alan Arthur (Griffi). Passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on November 24, 2019, at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital. In his 90th year. Loving husband of Wilma for 62 years. Much loved Dad of Jan, Susan, Vicki and Noel, Sharon, Michael and Carol. Dearly loved Poppa of Krystal, Jason, Jeremy, Joshua, Emma, Anita, Jonathan, Larissa, Jordan and Sara. 'We will miss you Poppa' A service in memory of Alan will be held at Crestwood Chapel on Thursday November 28, at 1:30pm, followed by burial at the Havelock North Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 26, 2019