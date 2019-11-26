Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan GRIFFITHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Arthur (Griffi) GRIFFITHS

Add a Memory
Alan Arthur (Griffi) GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS, Alan Arthur (Griffi). Passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on November 24, 2019, at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital. In his 90th year. Loving husband of Wilma for 62 years. Much loved Dad of Jan, Susan, Vicki and Noel, Sharon, Michael and Carol. Dearly loved Poppa of Krystal, Jason, Jeremy, Joshua, Emma, Anita, Jonathan, Larissa, Jordan and Sara. 'We will miss you Poppa' A service in memory of Alan will be held at Crestwood Chapel on Thursday November 28, at 1:30pm, followed by burial at the Havelock North Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -