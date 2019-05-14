Home

Alan Francis (Tutty) TUTT

Alan Francis (Tutty) TUTT Notice
TUTT, Alan Francis (Tutty). After sudden illness passed on May 11, 2019 surrounded by family. He fought hard, but lost the battle. Will never be forgotten and loved forever by his wife Sue, sons Kevin and Graeme, daughter-in-law, four grandchildren, four brothers and sisters, extended family and friends. The funeral will be held at Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, Meadowbank, Auckland, Thursday May 16, 2019 at 1.30pm. All welcome. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019
