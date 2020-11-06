Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
371 Gloucester Street
Taradale
Alan Grant . (Joe) GORDON


1936 - 2020
GORDON, Alan Grant (Joe). 06.12.1936 - 05.11.2020 Left us yesterday, aged 83 years. Much loved and respected husband of June for 58 years. Adored father to Jacki and Russell. Father-in-law to Mark and Sheryl. Treasured Grandad to Hamish, Lucy, Roxanne and Cory. Brother to Jim, Bruce (deceased) and Robert. Brother-in-law to John and Carol, Brian, Coral and Ross. A celebration of Joe's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 371 Gloucester Street, Taradale, on Saturday, November 7 at 11.00am. Messages to the Gordon Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 6, 2020
