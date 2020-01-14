|
|
|
GRIFFITHS, Alan. 13.10.1930-24.11.2019 Wilma and family would like to thank all those who attended Alan's funeral service. A big thank you for all the cards, flowers and meals that we received to help us through our sad times. Also very grateful to the caterers and the florist and to Terry Longley and Son for their care and for making a difficult situation so much easier. A special thank you to the staff of the Medical Ward at Hawkes Bay Hospital during Alan's stay. Thank you for accepting his cheekiness and giving it back in return. And to the lovely Jackie who made us feel so blessed on the day of Alan's passing and again at his service. Bless you. Missing you heaps "Poppa"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 14, 2020