Broadbent & May - Funerals Naturally
45 Haining Street
Te Aro, Wellington
04 974 5076
More Obituaries for Alan METSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan James METSON

Alan James METSON Notice
METSON, Alan James. After 104 good years. Dedicated husband to Isla (deceased). Father and father-in-law to: Nick, Debbie; James, Margaret; Rachel and Paul. Poppa to Alex and Christie, Louis, George, Sam and Pearl, Abby, Emma and Andrew, Madeleine and Edward. Possessing a brilliant mind and a generous soul, Alan was a truly honourable man to the end of his full and remarkable life. Noted soil scientist, lover of cooking, wine, music, woodworking, golf, people, and most of all, family. He will be greatly missed. Never one to stand on ceremony, a private farewell has been held with extended family.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2019
