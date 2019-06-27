|
GEMPTON, Alan John. 06.10.33 - 25.06.2019 Dearly loved and treasured husband of Judith. Loved father and father-in-law of Randall (Fiji), David and Rachel (Wellington). Proud Papa of Raynor (Napier), Alan and Ben (Rarotonga), George and Theodora (Wellington) and all his beautiful Great Grandchildren. Very special thanks to the outstanding staff at Cranford and others who cared for him. At Alan's request Cremation has taken place. The wonderful memories he leaves behind will last forever. Messages to 17A McGrath Street, Napier 4110.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2019