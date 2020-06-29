|
KERSHAW, Alan. Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital on Friday, June 26, 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of the late Norma. Loved Dad of Paul, and Steven and Michelle. Cherished Grandad of Natasha, Victoria and Lillian. Beloved friend of Helen, and Graham and Christine. Respected fellow picker and friend of Malcolm. Thank you to the staff of AAU at HBRH for the respectful care of Alan in his final days. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Alan's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, July 1 at 10.30am. Messages to The Kershaw Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 29, 2020