Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-374 7785
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Knox Church
Swinburn Street
Dannevirke
MASON, Alan Robert. On Monday, January 20, 2020 peacefully at Dannevirke Community Hospital surrounded by his family. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Fiona and Andy, Lindy and Rick, Claire and Rick, and Richard. Loved grandfather of all his grandchildren. Loved brother to Shona Lorimer. Donations to the Dannevirke Community Hospital Comfort Fund would be welcome and may be left at the service. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Saturday, January 25 at 1pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 22, 2020
