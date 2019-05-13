Home

Alan Roland CAMMOCK

Alan Roland CAMMOCK Notice
CAMMOCK, Alan Roland. Unexpectedly taken on May 11 2019, aged 70 years. Loved son to Maurice and Daphne (both deceased), and brother to Valerie. Cherished husband of Liz Seymour. Much loved father and father-in-law to Garry and Jessie, Mark and Janeen. Awesome Pop to Jessica, Sophie, Khloe and Harper. Very much loved by Liz's children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance may be left at the service, and would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Alan's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday May 15 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private burial. Messages to the Cammock Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 13, 2019
