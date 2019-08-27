|
EDMONDS, Alan Shortland. Passed away on August 22, aged 64. Dearly loved husband of Denise (nee Cuthbert). Cherished father of Jiah and Eliza; Alisha and Richard; Alan and Zara; Kurt and Naomi. Adored koro of Teo and Tomas; Molly, Belle, Lucy, Cooper and Archer Kinnear; Ayla and Jackson; Ella and Ivy. 'Forever in our hearts' A service will be held at Crestwood, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11am. Messages can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Edmonds Family', c/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 27, 2019