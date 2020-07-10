Home

Alan Thomas. 578260 Kayforce SCOTT

Alan Thomas. 578260 Kayforce SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Alan Thomas. 578260, Kayforce Peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital surrounded by family on July 9, 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Noreen, loved father and father-in-law of Tracey and Mike, Sharon, Mark and Liz, and Deanne and Craig. Loved Grandad of Hannah and Keisha; Alana and Sam; Regan; Natalie and Jack. At Alan's request a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation in memory of Alan would be appreciated and maybe left online at www.heartfoundation. org.nz or posted to PO Box 55, Napier. Messages to:- The Scott Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 10, 2020
