THOMPSON, Alan Victor (Toot). Passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at Cranford Hospice. Aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Noela (Little Owl) for 19 days shy of 60 years. Loved dad of Heather, Chris, and Dwayne. Cherished Pop of Lorraine, Karl (deceased), Krystal, Finlay, Caleb, and Tabatha. A special thank you to all the staff at Cranford Hospice. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Thompson Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2020