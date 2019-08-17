|
|
HODGSON, Albert George (Alby). Peacefully on August 12, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Pedro, Dianne and Lance, Jocelyn, Stephen and Donna, the late Neil and Jenny, and Carol. Cherished Poppa to his many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Alby's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11am. Messages to the 'Hodgson Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 17, 2019