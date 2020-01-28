|
TRIPP, Albert William (Bert). Aged 89. Passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Loved husband of the late Barbara for 65 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Gordon and Rose, Dick and Jo, Jen and the late Ian. Adored Gruggy of Michaela- Rose, Adam and Anna, Kelsie and Ian, Evan, Sam and Kat. Great Gruggy to Ollie. A service to celebrate the life of Bert will be held at Crestwood, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2pm. All messages to the Tripp family, PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 28, 2020