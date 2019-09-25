|
STIRLING, Alexander Kirkwood (Alex). Passed away at home in Waipukurau on September 23, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved husband of Eleanor, father and father-in- law of Diane, Joyce and Garry Ireland. Loved 'Gramps' and 'Bobo' of Austin and Kayan, Phillip and Kayla, Rebecca and Graham, and Great Grandfather of Tash, Sophie and Abbie. A service for Alex will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, Friday September 27, 2019 at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Adventist Development and Relief Agency NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.adra.org.nz Messages to:- PO Box 458, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 25, 2019