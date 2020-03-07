Home

Alexander (Alex) SHEWAN

Alexander (Alex) SHEWAN Notice
SHEWAN, Alexander (Alex). Loved partner of the late Sue Blaney. Dearly loved father of Grace, David, Anthony and the late Dagon. Grandfather of Zavier and beloved brother of Vera and Judy. Loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Alex's life will be held at St James Community Church, Otane, on Monday , March 9 at 11am followed by a private cremation. Messages can be sent c/o Vera Smith, 2A Russell St, Otane. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 7, 2020
