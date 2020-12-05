|
MACDONALD, Alfred David, (Alf). On Monday, November 30, 2020 in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Pat. Father of Brenda and Coreen, and loved Alf (dad) to Carlyle and Gaye, Danny, Aaron and Rhonda and Jackie, Alan. Beloved grandpa of Nicole, Hilary, Rhea, Ellen, Mathew, Annie, Katharine, George, and Lorna. Great Grandpa of Hudson, Vincent and Lincoln. Thanks to the staff of B1 Hawkes Bay Hospital for their wonderful care and respect given to Alf. A private family service has been held at Alf's request.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020