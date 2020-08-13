|
|
SPURRIER, Alfred George. Our adorable darling dear old dad/Grandad passed away peacefully at Gracelands Rest Home on Monday, August 10. Beloved husband of Barbara (deceased). Deeply loved and cherished father and father-in-law to Clive and Lynn, Nicky (deceased), Shaun and Antonio, Sally and Paul. He was absolutely adored by his grandchildren Holly, Ellis and Sacha, Nic, Charlie and Alex, Damien, Nico, Giverny and Kiefer and his great grandchildren. A very special and heartfelt "thank you" to Alan Wright and the incredible team at Gracelands who looked after dad/ Grandad with such great care and compassion. A private cremation will be held on Monday, August 17. A celebration of Alfred's life will be held at The Saloon in Wairoa at a later date - in his own words, "Good as gold". Messages to The Spurrier family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 13, 2020