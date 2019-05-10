WAIRAMA, Alice Beryl Ema (nee Morehu). Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice on Thursday, May 9, aged 83. Loving wife of the late Peter Wairama. Beloved daughter of the late Hipirini and Te Ataarau Morehu. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Norma and Peter Wollard, Bonnie and Harry Te Whaiti (both deceased), Sibi (deceased) and Wikitoria Morehu. Cherished mother of Tony and Dee, Jackie and Bryan, Alison, Ken and Girl, Neil, Lorraine and Anthony, and Keith. Dearly loved Nan and Mama to her many mokopuna. Alice will arrive at Te Hauke Marae on Friday, May 10. She will lay in state until Monday, May 13 on which date a service for Alice will be held at 11am at Te Hauke Marae. Thereafter she will be taken to the Hastings Crematorium for a private cremation with her immediate whanau, at 1.30pm. Following this the whanau will return to Te Hauke Marae for afternoon tea. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary