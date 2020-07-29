Home

Alice Lydia (Taylor) MEARS

MEARS, Alice Lydia (Taylor). Alice passed away peacefully at Waiapu House with family by her side on July 25, 2020; aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Noel. The greatest and loving mother of Chris and Renata, Raewyn and Graham Tasker, Jennifer and Graeme Antonivec, Leone and Darren, and stepchildren Marie (deceased) and Don Parry, and Robert (deceased). Adored and greatest grandma of all of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Syd and Cath Taylor, and sister-in -law of Lucy and Jack Chandler (deceased), Rita and Max Soper (deceased) and Ronald and Annette Mears. Mum has finally got her wish and gone to join dad fishing. We would like to thank Enliven, Summerset in the Orchard and Waiapu House for their loving care of Mum over the years. As per Alice's request, a private service has been held. Messages to the Mears family, C/O PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 29, 2020
