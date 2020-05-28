|
|
RIETER, Alison Amy Isobel. 13.12.1932 - 22.05.2020 Passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, in her 88th year. Loving and devoted wife of Con. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Victor and Cecile, Andre (deceased), Leon and Michelle, and Karl and Debbie. Adored Oma of Rebecca (deceased), Simon, Conrad and Lee, Danielle, Sophia and Pablo, Rosina and Matt, Kurt, and Klaus. Loved great Oma and GG to her five great grandchildren. Treasured friend of many and nurturer of all creatures great and small. "Don't be sad I have gone. Smile because I was here." A service for Alison will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2pm, followed by interment at the Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'Rieter Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 28, 2020