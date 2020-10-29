|
WEBB, Alison Margaret (nee Duncan). Passed away at home on October 27, 2020. Aged 61 years. Patient and loving wife of Ross. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Zoe and Danny. Loved daughter of Colin (deceased) and Marion Duncan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Julia and Jeff, Alison and Garry, and Graham and Lynda. A celebration of Alison's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10.30 am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Webb Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 29, 2020