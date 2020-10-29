Home

Alison Margaret (Duncan) WEBB

Alison Margaret (Duncan) WEBB Notice
WEBB, Alison Margaret (nee Duncan). Passed away at home on October 27, 2020. Aged 61 years. Patient and loving wife of Ross. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Zoe and Danny. Loved daughter of Colin (deceased) and Marion Duncan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Julia and Jeff, Alison and Garry, and Graham and Lynda. A celebration of Alison's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10.30 am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Webb Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 29, 2020
