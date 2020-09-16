Home

SMITH, Alison. Passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 at Waverley House Rest Home, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Wayne and Kay. Loved Nana of Emma and Hannah. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Annette, Robin and Kath and Jocelyn. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Waverley House for their love and care of Alison. In accordance with Alison's wishes no funeral service will be held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 16, 2020
