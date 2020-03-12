Home

Allan Arthur MASEMANN

MASEMANN, Allan Arthur. Peacefully, at Cedar Manor, Tauranga, surrounded by all that loved and appreciated Dad. Untold gratitude to family who have supported Dad for so long, and to the staff at Tauranga Hospital, and Cedar Manor, for all their professional support and care. At peace. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00am, followed by burial. All communications to the Masemann Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 12, 2020
