BOYD, Allan Douglas. 31.01.1940 - 14.11.2020 Passed away peacefully at home. Loved husband and soulmate of Val for 59 years. Loving Dad to Darrell and Jo, Denise and Baz, Robyn and Pete, and Andrew and Kathleen. Amazing grandfather to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren; Sam, Melissa and Nige, Chris and Erin, Kate, Jacob, Ben, Matthew, Corban, Alex, Ella, Meela and Tegan. Donations to the Kidney Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Allan will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, November 18, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Boyd Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140. "Swimming Instructor to the Angels"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2020