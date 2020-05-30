|
HUMPHREY, Allan John. Passed away at home on May 27, 2020. Loved Dad of Amy, and Erin. Allan is now reunited with his beloved wife Dellwyn. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Allan's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Tuesday, June 2 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hastings SPCA would be appreciated. Messages to the Humphrey Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 30, 2020