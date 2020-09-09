|
|
THOMAS, Allan Rutherford. In his 92nd year under the care of Duart Care and attended by family, on September 3, 2020. Loving Husband of Eunice (Deceased), Father to Lesley, Stephen and Wendy, David and Margaret, and Russell. Granddad to Dean, Paul and Ceri, Glenn and Caroline, Michelle and Darrin, Dale and Sachiko, Elissa and Alan, Regan, Ben and Danielle, Jackie and Murray, and Amber. Great Granddad of Kyle, Gene, Miah, Madison, Kaito, Haruka, Teddy and Penny. Special thanks to the caring staff and nurses at Duart Care, Havelock North for the love shown Dad and the patience putting up with his sense of humour. "Lived by the sea, to be returned to the sea" A private family service has been held, any messages for the family to "Thomas Family", 15 Kaweka Place, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2020