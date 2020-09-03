Home

Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-368 2954
Allan Thomas KINGSTON

Allan Thomas KINGSTON Notice
KINGSTON, Allan Thomas. Of Levin. Peacefully on August 28, 2020 at The Madison Levin, aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father and father-in- law of Ruth and Mark, Paul and Kathy. Proud grandfather of Simon and Sofianna, Sam and Bronwyn, Sophie and Shaun. Loving great grandad of Tyler, Yolanda, Marley and Sadie. Many thanks to all the staff of Summerset and recently the Madison, for their care given to Allan. In light of the current circumstances a private service for family and close friends has been held. Messages c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 3, 2020
