Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan AINSWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan William Donald AINSWORTH

Notice Condolences

Allan William Donald AINSWORTH Notice
AINSWORTH, Allan William Donald. Peacefully on May 6, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Rest Home. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Janice and Mark, Bev and Gary, and Ken and Debbie. Loved Grandad of Teresa, Glen, and Hayden; Kay, and Rex; Luke, and Carla, and their partners. Great grandad of Ollie, Bella, Frania, and Cooper. A celebration of Allan's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Ainsworth Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.