AINSWORTH, Allan William Donald. Peacefully on May 6, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Rest Home. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Janice and Mark, Bev and Gary, and Ken and Debbie. Loved Grandad of Teresa, Glen, and Hayden; Kay, and Rex; Luke, and Carla, and their partners. Great grandad of Ollie, Bella, Frania, and Cooper. A celebration of Allan's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Ainsworth Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from May 7 to May 8, 2019