Allen Gordon LADBROOK

LADBROOK, Allen Gordon. Aged 60 years. Passed away at home with family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Julie, dearest brother of Julie, Paul (deceased) and Wendy. Treasured father of Chrystal, Adam, Marcus and Hamish. Adored Poppa of Hazel, Hannah, Violet and Jack. Special thanks to Cranford Hospice for the care and support that was given to Allen. A celebration of Allen's life will be held on Monday September 14, please email [email protected] slingshot.co.nz to Register your attendance.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020
