WILSON, Allen James. Passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019, aged 72. Dearly beloved husband and soulmate of Barbara. Loving father and father-in-law of Leanne and Daniel Hill, and Raewyn and Ka-te Parahi. Loved and treasured grandfather of Zavier, Rylee; Graecyn and Indianna. Beloved brother and brother- in-law of Diane and Des. A special thank you to the staff at Taradale Masonic Village for the care given to Allen. A celebration of Allen's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:30am followed by a private cremation. A donation in Allen's memory to St John's Ambulance can be gifted at the service. A tribute to Allen or messages to his family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019