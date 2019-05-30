Home

Allison Isabel HOWDEN

HOWDEN, Allison Isabel. Peacefully on May 27, 2019 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Lew (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Jane and Richard, and Sally and Dennis. Loved grandmother of Jeremy, Liam, Amy, and Chris. Special thanks to the staff of the Taradale Masonic for all their care and support. A celebration of Allison's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Howden Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 30, 2019
