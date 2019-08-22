Home

Amanda Dawn HARRISON

Amanda Dawn HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Amanda Dawn. Amanda passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2019 in the presence of family. Aged 42 years. Cherished daughter of Susan and the late Russell Walsh. Adored sister and sister-in-law of R.J. and Vennice, and Jessica and Norman. Best friend and beloved wife of Karl and devoted Mum to Kyle, Liam, Akael; and Isaiah and Maddison (both deceased). Treasured aunty and cousin. The family would like to thank Cranford Hospice for all their care and support. In accordance with Amanda's wishes a private memorial will be held in the Botanical Gardens, Napier on Friday August 23 at 1.00pm. All messages to the Harrison Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2019
