Pickering A S Funeral Director
62 Marine Pde
Wairoa , Hawke's Bay
06-838 7606
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Ruataniwha Marae, Wairoa
Amelia (Bobby) PUNGATARA

Amelia (Bobby) PUNGATARA Notice
PUNGATARA, Amelia (Bobby). In her 82nd year. Passed away peacefully on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Glengarry Rest Home, Wairoa. Dearly loved husband of Dickie Pungatara (deceased). Loving mother to April Cracknell. Cherished daughter of Diana Ehu (nee Walker) (deceased) and John Hawkins (deceased). Loved twin sister to Milly. Loved sister to Harry (deceased), Mary, Buddy (deceased), Hinetengarue (deceased), Hinemaringi, (deceased) Noko (deceased), Roha (deceased), Baba, Anzac (deceased) and baby sister Sue (deceased). Dearly loved Aunty to all her many nieces and nephews. Bobby will lie at Ruataniwha Marae, Wairoa where a funeral service will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by interment at the Wairoa Lawn Cemetery. Special thanks to doctors and nursing staff of the Wellington and Hastings hospitals and the many kind, respectful and thoughtful caregivers at Glengarry Rest Home. Forever in our hearts. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 18, 2020
