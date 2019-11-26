|
HARONGA, Amy TeAroha (Lovey). We, the children of "Lovey" would like to take the time to thank all staff involved in caring for our mother during her short time in ICU at Hastings Hospital. For all the Kai, Koha, flowers, Aroha and to the Paepae and Kai, Karanga crew - Mauriora. To all our whanau that travelled far and near - we love you all. To mums siblings and in-laws, cousins and friends - we feel for you all that are still here with us and we love you all xo. To all our kids, in- laws, friends, cousins, neices and nephews that worked tirelessly in the kitchen to feed and water everyone - Tu Meke, Nan would be so proud as we are! Mum had the most awesome farewell One fit for a Queen, which is what she is to us all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Nga Mihi
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 26, 2019