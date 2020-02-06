|
TURNER, Amy. (nee Lonergan) 6th February 2019. Aged 39 years. Remembering with love each day our loving wife, mum, daughter, daughter-in- law, sister, sister-in- law, auntie and friend. "Amy, may the winds of love blow gently and whisper for you to hear, we will always love and miss you and wish that you were here." Thank you to all our wonderful family and friends who have supported us in this past year. Mike, Aoife, Oonagh, and Donnacha; Phyllis, Ron and Vicki and all your loving family in New Zealand and Ireland.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 6, 2020