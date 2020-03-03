Home

Andrew HEKE

Andrew HEKE Notice
HEKE, Andrew. His sun rose on December 25, 1953 and set on February 28, 2020. Much loved son of Ray and Wai (both deceased). Loved brother of Phil, Neville, Lil and Ray, and treasured uncle of Kiz and Ara, and all his nieces and nephews. Andrew will be lying at his home until his service on Thursday, March 5 at 11am at Waipawa United Club Rooms (Coronation Park), Ruataniwha Street, Waipawa. Thereafter to Waipawa Cemetery. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 3, 2020
