Andrew John Murray (John) McKENZIE

Andrew John Murray (John) McKENZIE Notice
McKENZIE, Andrew John Murray (John). Died peacefully on November 8, 2020, at Wellington Regional Hospital, surrounded by family aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Son of the late Mary and Robert McKenzie and brother of the late Murray. Loving father and father-in-law of Murray and Lynda and Diane and Chris and David. Grandfather of Chris, Emma, Brynn, Jack, Oliver, Tom and Katie. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village and Wellington Hospital Emergency Department for their care and support of John. Messages to 'the McKenzie family' may be left in John's tribute book at www. tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington on Friday, November 13 at 1:00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 11, 2020
