KLEINJAN, Anita (n?e Kaijser). Passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019, aged 55. After a long journey with cancer, Anita passed on to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Much loved mother of Morris and Carline, Anthony and Rachel, John and Levinia and Adriana, wife of Gerald. A service to celebrate Anita's life will be held at Hastings Baptist Church, 300 Karamu Road South, Hastings on Wednesday October 9 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice can be left at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Kleinjan family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2019