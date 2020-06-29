|
CRAIG, Ann Ani te Kimioranga (nee Cribb). Passed away in the arms of her son Jamie Craig and surrounded by some of her children and grandchildren at Hawkes Bay Hospital on June 15, 2020. Most dearly loved mother of 14 children, 52 grandchildren 115 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions and her children in isolation we held onto our mother until all our siblings returned home. Our mother will be at Te Aranga Marae Boston Crescent, Flaxmere, Hastings on Thursday July 2, from 12pm and all day Friday July 3, 2020. A family thanksgiving service for her wonderful life will be held on Friday July 3, at 7pm and her funeral service to be held at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Stake Centre, Bridge Pa at 11:00am Saturday July 4, 2020. All communications contact Carolyne Craig Schwenke (daughter) phone 0210 881 1481
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 29, 2020